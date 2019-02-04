Wizards vs. Hawks odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 roll

Teams looking to make a late-season charge for a playoff spot meet Monday when the Washington Wizards play host to the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards (22-30) are just 2.5 games behind Miami for the final spot in the NBA playoff picture, while the Hawks (17-35) are 7.5 back. They're set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena. Washington leads the season series 2-1 after the teams split a pair of games in Atlanta earlier in the season. Washington is a six-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 233. Before making any Hawks vs. Wizards picks of your own, you have to check out what the SportsLine Projection model has to say.

The model has taken into account the Wizards' recent success over the Hawks. Washington has won seven of the past 10 meetings between these teams and in the past four victories, the Wizards have won by at least 14 points. Washington has shown it can put up points and is eighth in the league in scoring at 113 per game.

Shooting guard Bradley Beal (24.7 points per game) has certainly picked up the slack after the Wizards lost point guard John Wall to a left heel injury he suffered in December. Beal has scored at least 21 points in nine of his past 10 games, including 43 in a loss to Toronto last month and 31 last week at Cleveland.

But just because Washington has owned Atlanta doesn't mean it'll cover the Wizards vs. Hawks spread Monday.

Atlanta has held its own on its current seven-game road trip, earning wins over the Suns, Clippers and Bulls. In each game, the Hawks have surpassed their season average for points (110). In the wins, the Hawks have scored at least 118 points, while in the losses Atlanta has managed at least 111.

Leading scorer John Collins (19.7 points per game) has been the catalyst for the Hawks' offensive surge. He led the team with 35 points against Phoenix, the second time in two weeks he has hit that total.

