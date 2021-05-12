The Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards square off in a rematch on Wednesday evening. The Hawks toppled the Wizards by a one-point margin on Monday on a night headlined by Russell Westbrook setting the all-time record for career triple-doubles. Both teams are battling for playoff position in the Eastern Conference, though Washington will do so while missing a key piece. Bradley Beal (hamstring) will miss Wednesday's game, and he was also absent on Monday. De'Andre Hunter (knee) is out for Atlanta, with Tony Snell (Achilles) listed as questionable and Kevin Huerter (hip) listed as probable.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Atlanta. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 6.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 240.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Wizards odds. Before you make any Wizards vs. Hawks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Hawks vs. Wizards spread: Hawks -6.5

Hawks vs. Wizards over-under: 240.5 points

Hawks vs. Wizards money line: Atlanta -270, Washington +230

ATL: The Hawks are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

WAS: The Wizards are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta's offense is quite efficient, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in scoring 114.2 points per 100 possessions. Trae Young is the biggest reason for that success, with the third-year guard averaging 25.6 points and 9.5 assists per game. Atlanta is a top-five team in both free throw creation (24.2 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (81.3 percent), leading to a top-10 true shooting mark of 58.0 percent. The Hawks are also an elite offensive rebounding team, pulling down 28.5 percent of their own missed shots, and they protect the ball by committing a turnover on only 13.4 percent of possessions.

On the defensive end, Atlanta is less dominant, but the Hawks operate at an above-average level with Clint Capela on the floor. The Hawks have been excellent in limiting 3-point shooting (35.1 percent) for their opponents, and they are well above the league average in defensive rebound rate and free throw prevention.

Why the Wizards can cover

Westbrook is playing some of the best basketball of his career, and he gives the Wizards real upside. He's averaging 22.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 13.2 assists per game in the last 31 contests, producing a mind-boggling 25 triple-doubles in that span. His do-it-all ability is key in the absence of Beal, and the Wizards lead the NBA in free throw attempts at 26.2 per game. Washington is also an above-average team in both field goal percentage (47.5 percent) and assists (25.5 per game).

This matchup could also be favorable against a Hawks team that sometimes struggles defensively, as Atlanta ranks in the bottom 10 of the NBA in overall defensive efficiency and second-worst in turnover creation rate at 12.4 percent. Washington nearly pulled off the upset on Monday and they should have confidence in the rematch.

