Who's Playing
Miami @ Washington
Current Records: Miami 7-8; Washington 8-7
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will play host again and welcome the Miami Heat to Capital One Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Wizards lost 121-120 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday on a last-minute deep three from Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 0:01 left to play. Washington was up 67-54 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 27 points along with nine rebounds, and shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 25 points and six assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, falling 112-104. Shooting guard Max Strus (20 points) and point guard Kyle Lowry (19 points) were the top scorers for Miami.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Wizards, who are 8-7 against the spread.
Washington suffered a grim 121-100 defeat to the Heat when the two teams previously met in February. Can Washington avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.11
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 1-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 13 out of their last 27 games against Washington.
- Feb 07, 2022 - Miami 121 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 28, 2021 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0
- Nov 20, 2021 - Washington 103 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 18, 2021 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 05, 2021 - Miami 122 vs. Washington 95
- Feb 03, 2021 - Washington 103 vs. Miami 100
- Jan 09, 2021 - Miami 128 vs. Washington 124
- Mar 08, 2020 - Miami 0 vs. Washington 0
- Jan 22, 2020 - Miami 134 vs. Washington 129
- Dec 30, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 06, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 23, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 04, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 10, 2018 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0
- Oct 18, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 10, 2018 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0
- Mar 06, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 17, 2017 - Miami 0 vs. Washington 0
- Nov 15, 2017 - Washington 102 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - Miami 110 vs. Washington 102
- Apr 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 12, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 20, 2016 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0
- Jan 20, 2016 - Miami 0 vs. Washington 0
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 0 vs. Washington 0
- Dec 07, 2015 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0