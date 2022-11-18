Who's Playing

Miami @ Washington

Current Records: Miami 7-8; Washington 8-7

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will play host again and welcome the Miami Heat to Capital One Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Wizards lost 121-120 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday on a last-minute deep three from Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 0:01 left to play. Washington was up 67-54 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 27 points along with nine rebounds, and shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 25 points and six assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, falling 112-104. Shooting guard Max Strus (20 points) and point guard Kyle Lowry (19 points) were the top scorers for Miami.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Wizards, who are 8-7 against the spread.

Washington suffered a grim 121-100 defeat to the Heat when the two teams previously met in February. Can Washington avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.11

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 27 games against Washington.