Wizards vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 22 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 30-13 overall and 19-1 at home, while Washington is 14-28 overall and 5-17 on the road. The Heat enter Wednesday's matchup with the best home record in the NBA. The Wizards, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday. Miami is favored by 10-points in the latest Heat vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 229.5.





It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Monday with a 118-113 win over Sacramento. The Heat can attribute much of their success to James Johnson, who had a season-high 22 points along with six boards. He also blocked a potential tying three-pointer in overtime. Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and hit a layup with 0.8 seconds left to force the extra session. Miami has won all seven of its overtime games and has the league's best record in such games.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Washington beat Detroit 106-100 on Monday. Among those leading the charge for Washington was Ian Mahinmi, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks. Bradley Beal had 29 points and added six assists.

The Heat rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with a 47.2 mark on the season. Less enviably, the Wizards have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.8 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage surrendered in the league.

