The Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat are 7-14 overall and 5-7 at home, while Washington is 5-13 overall and 3-6 on the road.

Heat vs. Wizards spread: Heat -6.5

Heat vs. Wizards over-under: 230 points

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami lost to Washington on Wednesday, 103-100 in the first of consecutive games between the teams. Goran Dragic finished with 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 28 minutes on the court. The Heat have lost seven of their last eight games. Miami has lost four of five on its current homestand.

The Heat were outscored 48-35 in the second half on Wednesday. Tyler Herro had 20 points and Jimmy Butler scored 19. Miami has won four of their last six games vs. the Wizards.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington overcame a 10-point halftime deficit in Wednesday's win. Bradley Beal pushed his run of 25-point games to 17 with 32 points. He had four 3-pointers and the Wizards had 10 overall. Washington held Miami to 32 points in the final 23 minutes. Eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams have been decided by single digits.

Russell Westbrook was rested on Wednesday and is expected to play on Friday. The Wizards have won two of their last three games. Beal leads the league in scoring at 34.8 points per game,

