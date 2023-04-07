The Miami Heat (43-37) still have something to play for as they head into their meeting with the Washington Wizards (34-46) on Friday night. Miami is one game back of Brooklyn for the final automatic playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining. Washington is on a four-game losing streak and has been eliminated from 2023 NBA playoff contention.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Miami is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 217. Before entering any Heat vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wizards vs. Heat spread: Wizards +3.5

Wizards vs. Heat money line: Wizards: +158, Heat: -190

Wizards vs. Heat over/under: 217 points

Why the Wizards can cover

While Miami is technically still alive for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn can clinch that spot with a win as an 11-point favorite against Orlando on Friday night. The Heat are opting to rest Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, showing what their mentality might be as far as the standings go. Washington stunned Boston as an 11.5-point underdog last Tuesday, crushing the Celtics in a 130-111 final.

Center Daniel Gafford led Washington with 25 points and 10 rebounds against Atlanta on Wednesday, shooting 8 of 10 from the floor. Rookie shooting guard Johnny Davis added 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while shooting guard Kendrick Nunn had 15 points off the bench. The Heat have only covered the spread three times in their last 11 road games and have the league's last-ranked scoring offense.

Why the Heat can cover

Washington has lost four straight games by seven-plus points and is coming off back-to-back double-digit losses to Milwaukee and Atlanta. The Wizards allowed a combined 274 points in those setbacks, leaving them without any momentum heading into the final two games of a disappointing season. They are playing without leading scorers Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.

Miami has been outstanding in April, winning three straight games over Dallas, Detroit and Philadelphia. The Heat were 2-point underdogs in their 129-101 win against the 76ers on Thursday, as the bench contributed 48 points. The Heat have covered the spread at a 10-4-1 clip in their last 15 road games at Washington and should have more motivation than the Wizards.

How to make Wizards vs. Heat picks

