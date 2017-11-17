Wizards vs Heat preview: Washington focuses on consistency as they host Miami

The Wizards survived a strong, second half comeback by the Heat to pick up a tough win on the road Wednesday night. Now, Washington is back at home with hopes putting together another solid defensive performance and grabbing a second straight win against the Heat.

Game Info

When: Friday, November 17 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Win Probabilities: Washington has a 71 percent chance of winning according to Kevin Broom’s win estimator, and a 72 percent chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Injury Report

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Out, Achilles)

Heat: Rodney McGruder (Out, Leg Fracture), Okaro White (Out, Broken Foot)

Keys to the Game

Marcin Gortat needs to step up or step off

Stopping Hassan Whiteside was difficult for Washington on Wednesday as he recorded 14 points and 21 rebounds. On the other end, Marcin Gortat missed all six of his shots and finished with only 2 points and 5 rebounds in just under 27 minutes of action. Clearly, The Hammer is missing the nail. Hopefully Washington can find a new solution the second time around.

Keep the adrenaline going in all four quarters

One of the biggest problems for Washington on Wednesday was that they fell flat after jumping out to a big lead. The Wizards led 61-49 at the half, but struggled in the third quarter. Miami outscored Washington 25-10 to take back the lead.

Although Washington finished the game on a 29-13 run to get the win, letting teams get back into games after taking commanding leads is risky business. The Wizards will need an all-around team effort, especially when Wall and Beal are not on the floor to sustain leads in the rematch. They’ll need more than 20 points from their bench to survive the rematch.

A random moment in Wizards - Heat history: The time DeShawn Stevenson caught fire against Miami

You don't get to hear Kevin Harlan shout "HE'S A FLAMETHROWER" about DeShawn Stevenson very often.