Wizards vs. Heat preview: Washington looks to keep win streak alive as they head to Miami
Wizards vs. Heat preview: Washington looks to keep win streak alive as they head to Miami
Game Info
When: Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida
TV: NBC Sports Washington
Win Probabilities: Washington has a 44 percent chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Injury Report
Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Out, Achilles)
Heat: Rodney McGruder (Out, Leg Fracture)
What To Watch For
Can Washington slow down Hassan Whiteside?
Marcin Gortat had 18 points and 7 rebounds in Washington’s win over the Kings on Monday, but on the whole, Washington hasn’t gotten a whole lot from the center position this season. Over his last 10 games, Gortat’s only averaged 10.6 points per game and Mahinmi hasn’t had a double-digit scoring effort all season.
They’ll both have their hands full taking on Hasaan Whiteside, who is averaging 15.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. Last season, he was a big part of why the Heat swept the season series against Washington, averaging 22.3 points and 16.0 rebounds while shooting 59 percent from the field.
Washington needs to force him into early foul trouble to have a shot at controlling both ends. Otherwise, we could see another repeat of last season.
A random highlight from Wizards - Heat history: The time they crushed the defending champs in 2014
Washington spent most of the early part of the 2013-14 season just trying to crack .500, but this was the game that showed the league they were ready to be a lot more than just an also-ran in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards had a 43-18 lead at the end of the first quarter in this one, and despite some runs by Miami later in the game, held on to win by a comfortable 114-97 margin.
Washington went 27-19 after that big win in January, paving the way for them to make the first playoff appearance of the John Wall era.
-
LeBron sounds excited for return of IT
LeBron James is excited for what Isaiah Thomas can bring to the Cavaliers
-
Best NBA DFS lineups for Nov. 14
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
A hero emerges from LeBron-Knicks feud
Nobody was more here for LeBron's brewing feud with the Knicks
-
Dolan wants Oakley suit dismissed
James Dolan and Charles Oakley continue to feud, but now it's in court
-
Q&A: Korver on staying sharp in Year 15
Before a standout performance at Madison Square Garden, Korver talked to CBS Sports
-
Dillon Brooks shining for Grizzlies
A second-round pick, Brooks has already moved into the Grizzlies' starting lineup