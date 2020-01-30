Wizards vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Washington

Current Records: Charlotte 16-31; Washington 15-31

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. Charlotte and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Capital One Arena. Charlotte's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Washington better be ready for a challenge.

The Hornets didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the New York Knicks on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 97-92 win. It was another big night for point guard Terry Rozier, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Washington on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 151-131 punch to the gut against the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington might have lost, but man -- shooting guard Bradley Beal was a total machine. He had 47 points and six assists. Beal's night made it four games in a row now in which he has scored at least 36 points. Beal's points were the most he has had all season.

Charlotte's victory brought them up to 16-31 while Washington's defeat pulled them down to 15-31. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charlotte is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.1 on average. The Wizards have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 121.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.45

Odds

The Wizards are a 4-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Charlotte have won ten out of their last 18 games against Washington.