Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Washington

Current Records: Charlotte 23-22; Washington 17-28

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hornets and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Washington should still be feeling good after a win, while Charlotte will be looking to regain their footing.

Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 101-97. The game was a 49-49 toss-up at halftime, but Charlotte was outplayed the rest of the way. Point guard Devonte' Graham (30 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 132-124 on Monday. Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook did his thing and posted a triple-double on 35 points, 21 dimes, and 14 boards. Westbrook now has 16 triple-doubles this year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Charlotte's defeat took them down to 23-22 while Washington's victory pulled them up to 17-28. Allowing an average of 119.38 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Washington.