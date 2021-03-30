Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Washington
Current Records: Charlotte 23-22; Washington 17-28
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hornets and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Washington should still be feeling good after a win, while Charlotte will be looking to regain their footing.
Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 101-97. The game was a 49-49 toss-up at halftime, but Charlotte was outplayed the rest of the way. Point guard Devonte' Graham (30 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.
Meanwhile, the Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 132-124 on Monday. Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook did his thing and posted a triple-double on 35 points, 21 dimes, and 14 boards. Westbrook now has 16 triple-doubles this year.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Charlotte's defeat took them down to 23-22 while Washington's victory pulled them up to 17-28. Allowing an average of 119.38 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hornets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Washington.
- Feb 07, 2021 - Charlotte 119 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 30, 2020 - Washington 121 vs. Charlotte 107
- Dec 10, 2019 - Charlotte 114 vs. Washington 107
- Nov 22, 2019 - Washington 125 vs. Charlotte 118
- Mar 15, 2019 - Charlotte 116 vs. Washington 110
- Mar 08, 2019 - Charlotte 112 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 22, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Washington 110
- Dec 29, 2018 - Washington 130 vs. Charlotte 126
- Mar 31, 2018 - Washington 107 vs. Charlotte 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Charlotte 122 vs. Washington 105
- Jan 17, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 22, 2017 - Charlotte 129 vs. Washington 124
- Apr 04, 2017 - Washington 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Mar 18, 2017 - Charlotte 98 vs. Washington 93
- Jan 23, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 99
- Dec 14, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 106
- Apr 10, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 06, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 19, 2015 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 101
- Nov 25, 2015 - Charlotte 101 vs. Washington 87