Wizards vs. Hornets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Washington
Current Records: Charlotte 16-31; Washington 15-31
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Charlotte and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Charlotte's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Washington better be ready for a challenge.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hornets beat the New York Knicks 97-92 on Tuesday. It was another big night for point guard Terry Rozier, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Washington was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 151-131 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington might have lost, but man -- shooting guard Bradley Beal was a total machine. He had 47 points and six assists. Beal's night made it four games in a row now in which he has scored at least 36 points. Beal's points were the most he has had all year.
Charlotte is now 16-31 while Washington sits at 15-31. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets are stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.1 on average. The Wizards have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 121.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Charlotte have won ten out of their last 18 games against Washington.
- Dec 10, 2019 - Charlotte 114 vs. Washington 107
- Nov 22, 2019 - Washington 125 vs. Charlotte 118
- Mar 15, 2019 - Charlotte 116 vs. Washington 110
- Mar 08, 2019 - Charlotte 112 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 22, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Washington 110
- Dec 29, 2018 - Washington 130 vs. Charlotte 126
- Mar 31, 2018 - Washington 107 vs. Charlotte 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Charlotte 122 vs. Washington 105
- Jan 17, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 22, 2017 - Charlotte 129 vs. Washington 124
- Apr 04, 2017 - Washington 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Mar 18, 2017 - Charlotte 98 vs. Washington 93
- Jan 23, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 99
- Dec 14, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 106
- Apr 10, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 06, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 19, 2015 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 101
- Nov 25, 2015 - Charlotte 101 vs. Washington 87
