Wizards vs. Hornets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Washington

Current Records: Charlotte 16-31; Washington 15-31

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Charlotte and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Charlotte's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Washington better be ready for a challenge.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hornets beat the New York Knicks 97-92 on Tuesday. It was another big night for point guard Terry Rozier, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Washington was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 151-131 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington might have lost, but man -- shooting guard Bradley Beal was a total machine. He had 47 points and six assists. Beal's night made it four games in a row now in which he has scored at least 36 points. Beal's points were the most he has had all year.

Charlotte is now 16-31 while Washington sits at 15-31. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets are stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.1 on average. The Wizards have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 121.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte have won ten out of their last 18 games against Washington.