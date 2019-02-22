Wizards vs. Hornets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from proven model on 44-30 roll

The Charlotte Hornets continue their push for a playoff berth Friday at 7 p.m. ET when they play host to the Washington Wizards. Charlotte (27-30) comes out of the All-Star break in the No. 7 position in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, just a half-game ahead of the No. 8 Detroit Pistons. The Wizards (24-34), who have lost five of seven, are three games out of a playoff berth and can pick up a needed game in the postseason chase with a victory. The Wizards won 130-126 in the first meeting between these Eastern Conference clubs on Dec. 29. However, Charlotte is a five-point favorite this time around and the over-under for total points scored is 230 in the latest Wizards vs. Hornets odds. Before you make any Wizards vs. Hornets picks of your own, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 19 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 217-164 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 19 on a blistering 44-30 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has locked in on Wizards vs. Hornets. We can tell you it's leaning over and it has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits well over 50 percent of the time. The pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Hornets will be eager to return from the All-Star break with a solid performance after they lost four of five ahead of the time off. All-Star guard Kemba Walker was the subject of widespread trade rumors, but he wasn't moved. This means the Hornets have incentive to reach the playoffs and hopefully re-sign Walker when he becomes a free agent.

The 28-year-old Connecticut product is averaging 24.9 points, 5.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds. The Hornets also held on to second-leading scorer Jeremy Lamb (15.2 ppg), who reportedly was also under consideration for various trades.

The home team has beaten the spread in six of the past seven meetings between these teams, but there's no guarantee Charlotte will cover the Wizards vs. Hornets spread against a Washington club that is desperate to salvage its own playoff hopes.

The model also knows the Wizards have again been plagued by injuries, as point guard John Wall is out for the season with an Achilles injury and veteran center Dwight Howard has been sidelined by a spinal injury that required surgery. However, Washington's brass has insisted the club will not mail in the rest of the season in hopes of improving its chances for a high draft pick and will instead do everything in its power to make up ground and reach the postseason.

A win over the Hornets would be a step in the right direction, and the Wizards showed they match up well with Charlotte when they won as a 3.5-point home underdog in December. In that game, Trevor Ariza led seven players in double-figures with 24 points and nine rebounds. Bradley Beal added 19 points and six steals.

Who wins Wizards vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Wizards spread you should be all over Friday, all from the model that has returned more than $4,000 to $100 players the last two years.