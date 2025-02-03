The Charlotte Hornets (12-34) and the Washington Wizards (7-41) are set to battle in an Eastern Conference matchup on Monday. The Wizards finally got back in the win column last time out after losing 16 consecutive games. On Saturday, Washington defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-103. Meanwhile, Charlotte has dropped four games in a row. On Feb. 1, the Denver Nuggets beat the Hornets 107-104. Alex Sarr (ankle) is the most notable absence for Washington. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Tre Mann (back) and Brandon Miller (wrist) are among the players out for Charlotte.

Tipoff from Spectrum Center in Charlotte is at 7 p.m. ET. Charlotte is a 4-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Hornets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5. Before locking in any Hornets vs. Wizards picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wizards vs. Hornets spread: Hornets -4

Wizards vs. Hornets over/under: 217.5 points

Wizards vs. Hornets money line: Charlotte -184, Washington +153

WASH: The Wizards are 18-28-2 against the spread this season

CHA: The Hornets are 24-20-2 against the spread this season

Why the Wizards can cover

Guard Jordan Poole is a three-level scorer and space-creator for the Wizards. Poole leads the team in points (20.7), assists (4.8) and steals (1.5). He's also knocking down 39% of his 3-pointers. In the win over the Timberwolves, Poole tallied 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and went 4-of-9 from 3-point land.

Forward Kyle Kuzma provides Washington with an athletic scorer. Kuzma averages 15 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. In his last outing, Kuzma had 31 points, eight rebounds and two assists. He's dropped 20-plus points in 10 games this campaign.

Why the Hornets can cover

Center Mark Williams generates production with ease in the frontcourt for the Hornets. The Duke product logs 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and shoots 59% from the field. In Saturday's loss to the Nuggets, Williams had 20 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Williams has compiled seven double-doubles this season.

Forward Miles Bridges creates his own shot and excels when attacking downhill. Bridges averages 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He's totaled 20-plus points in five straight contests. On Jan. 31 against the Clippers, Bridges had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

