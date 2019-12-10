Wizards vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 10 predictions from model on 16-7 roll

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards hit the road on Tuesday evening to take on the Charlotte Hornets in an interesting battle between Southeast Division foes. Thomas Bryant (foot) will miss the matchup for the Wizards, while Marvin Williams (knee) is formally listed as doubtful for the Hornets. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Sportsbooks lists the Wizards as 1.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232.5 in the latest Wizards vs. Hornets odds. Before you make any Wizards vs. Hornets picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Wizards vs. Hornets spread: Wizards -1.5

Wizards vs. Hornets over-under: 232.5 points

Wizards vs. Hornets money line: Wizards -121, Hornets +101

Wizards: Rui Hachimura averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds per game in last six

Hornets: Devonte' Graham leads team with 41.5 percent 3-point shooting

The model understands that the Wizards have been quite impressive on the offensive side of the floor this season. Beal is one of the league's most prolific scorers, averaging 28.0 points per game, and he also operates as Washington's primary facilitator, averaging 7.0 assists per contest. On the whole, the Wizards boast a top-10 offense, and despite shaky offensive rebounding and free throw numbers, Washington is able to score efficiently. That comes as a result of elite-level numbers in terms of shooting, and the Wizards also do a fantastic job at limiting turnovers, creating extra possessions to win the numbers game against their opponents.

Just because the Wizards have a few edges doesn't mean Washington will cover the Wizards vs. Hornets spread on Tuesday.

The model is also aware that Washington's offense is mitigated, at least to some degree, by its questionable defense. The Wizards rank dead last in the NBA in overall defensive rating, allowing more than 115 points per 100 possessions, and that comes with a league-worst mark in opponent shooting. Washington deploys a number of offense-only lineups, keeping the door open for their opponents to score efficiently.

Charlotte's offense has been notably better than Washington's defense so far this season and the Hornets have been even more potent at home. It would be aggressive to suggest that the Hornets are in a position to stop the Wizards defensively on a consistent basis, but Charlotte does have a top-10 mark in defensive turnover rate to hang their hat on. The Hornets are also elite at avoiding fouls, keeping their opponents off the free throw line and leveling the playing field in that way. Lastly, the Wizards are just 3-9 away from home this season and young teams often struggle on the road.

