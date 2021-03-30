The Charlotte Hornets visit the Washington Wizards in a Southeast Division clash on Tuesday. Charlotte enters with a 23-22 record this season, and the Hornets are in the midst of the playoff chase. Washington (17-28) will be on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening. LaMelo Ball (wrist) remains out for Charlotte, while Bradley Beal (hip) missed Monday's game for Washington and his status is uncertain for this matchup.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists Charlotte as a 2.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231.5 in the latest Hornets vs. Wizards odds.

Hornets vs. Wizards spread: Hornets -2.5

Hornets vs. Wizards over-under: 231.5 points

Hornets vs. Wizards money line: Hornets -140; Wizards +120

CHA: The Hornets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

WASH: The Wizards are 2-5 against the spread in Southeast Division games

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is strong in a few key areas offensively. The Hornets are a potent perimeter shooting team, making 38.4 percent of their 3-point field goal attempts. That ranks No. 6 in the NBA, and Charlotte is also above-average in both effective field goal percentage (54.2 percent) and true shooting percentage (57.5 percent) for the season. Charlotte also moves the ball quite well, ranking in the top four of the league in both assist rate (66.5 percent) and assists per game (26.9). The Hornets also have a path to success on the offensive glass, grabbing 27.5 percent of their own missed shots this season.

Washington's defense ranks near the bottom of the league in overall efficiency, 3-point prevention, free throw rate allowed and defensive rebound rate. The Hornets aren't quite as effective as an overall defense, but they do land near the top of the NBA in two areas. Charlotte is excellent at creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on 15.0 percent of defensive possessions. The Hornets are also a top-eight team in preventing free throw attempts, and that is key against a Wizards team that relies heavily on the charity stripe offensively.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is above-average in several offensive categories. The Wizards take care of the ball at a high level, committing a turnover on only 13.8 percent of possessions. Scott Brooks' team also leads the entire NBA in free throw creation rate, putting pressure on the rim consistently. Washington lands above the league average in assists per game and assist rate, with the Hornets ranking in the bottom five in shooting efficiency allowed on defense. In fact, Charlotte is last in the NBA in 2-point shooting allowed (55.8 percent), and the Wizards can take advantage.

Defensively, Washington isn't elite by any stretch, but the Wizards do a good job in limiting transition scoring. The Wizards allow only 11 fast break points per game, a top-10 figure in the NBA. Washington is also effective at creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on more than 14 percent of defensive trips, and Charlotte is third-worst in the NBA in committing a turnover on 15.6 percent of offensive possessions.

How to make Hornets vs. Wizards picks

