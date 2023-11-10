The Charlotte Hornets (2-5) will get their first taste of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament when they face the Washington Wizards (2-5) on Friday night. These teams met on Wednesday, with Washington snapping a four-game losing streak in a 132-116 victory. The rematch has even more meaning, as it is part of the East Group B play for the inaugural tournament. Washington dropped its first game of pool play, losing to Miami in a 121-114 final on Nov. 3.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Wizards are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under is 240.5 points.

Wizards vs. Hornets spread: Wizards -2.5

Wizards vs. Hornets over/under: 240.5 points

Wizards vs. Hornets money line: Wizards: -146, Hornets: +122

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington pulled out of its funk on Wednesday, setting a team-high in scoring this season with 132 points. Star Kyle Kuzma led the way with 33 points, while four Wizards scored in double figures off the bench. Danilo Gallinari and Delon Wright both scored 18 points, Landry Shamet finished with 15 and Corey Kispert added 12, with all four players hitting multiple 3-pointers.

They are facing a Hornets team that has allowed at least 124 points in five straight games, ranking third-worst in the NBA in points allowed per game this season (123.1). Charlotte is playing without veteran guard Terry Rozier, who suffered a groin injury last Saturday that could leave him sidelined for the next two weeks. Rozier is the team's leading scorer at 22 points per game, and with Miles Bridges (suspended) out as well, the Hornets are lacking firepower heading into this contest.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte might not have Rozier on the court, but LaMelo Ball stepped up with 34 points, seven assists and four rebounds on Wednesday. All five starters scored in double figures for the Hornets, including an 18-point, seven-rebound performance from Gordon Hayward. Hayward, Ball and PJ Washington are all scoring at least 17 points per game for an offense that ranks ninth in the NBA in points per game (116.3).

Washington has lost four of its last five games, with its defense sitting in dead-last in the NBA in points allowed per game (126.9). The Wizards are coming off a four-game road trip, leaving them fatigued heading into Friday night's game. Charlotte has covered the spread in eight of the last 12 meetings between these teams, and the Hornets have covered in five of their last six road games overall. See which team to pick here.

