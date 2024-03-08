We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards will host the Charlotte Hornets. Washington is 9-53 overall and 3-26 at home, while Charlotte is 15-47 overall and 7-24 on the road. Charlotte has won two of three matchups between the teams this season, including their lone earlier meeting in Washington, D.C. Charlotte is 24-35-3 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Wizards are 28-32-2 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Wizards are favored by 2 points in the latest Hornets vs. Wizards odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225.5 points.

Wizards vs. Hornets spread: Wizards -2

Wizards vs. Hornets over/under: 225.5 points

Wizards vs. Hornets money line: Wizards: -130, Hornets: +109

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 16th straight loss. They took a 119-109 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Orlando Magic. The Wizards have struggled against the Magic recently, as their game on Wednesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup. Despite their loss, the Wizards saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kyle Kuzma, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Wizards have dropped below the Pistons for now having the worst record in the NBA. They rank dead-last in defensive rating and 26th in offensive rating while also being last in rebounds. Kuzma leads the team with 22.3 points per game, while the Wizards have seen some promise out of former No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III. He's averaging 13.5 points on 56% shooting, to go along with 8.6 rebounds with the team, after being acquired in a midseason trade with Detroit, but Bagley (back) is out on Friday.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 101-89 to Orlando. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds, their fewest all season. Vasilije Micic led the team with 21 points, while Tre Mann and rookie Brandon Miller each contributed 18 in the defeat.

Charlotte struggles just as much as Washington on both ends of the floor as the Hornets are in the bottom-four in both offensive and defensive rating. The team has dealt with a multitude of injuries to its best players, as Charlotte will be without LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mark Williams (back) again tonight. However, the Hornets have still remained competitive as they are 9-5 ATS over their last 14 games.

Key Betting Info

The Hornets might be without Mann in this one, as he's currently listed as questionable (groin). This year, Mann has averaged 11.6 points, 1.6 steals, and 4.7 assists.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Wizards are 9-20 against the spread in their last 29 games when at home.

The Wizards are 11-6 against the spread in their last 17 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Hornets are 17-31-3 against the spread in their last 51 games after a day off.

