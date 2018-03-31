Wizards vs. Hornets odds: NBA picks from expert who is 14-5 on Charlotte games

It's a Saturday showdown between the Charlotte Hornets and banged-up Washington Wizards at 3 p.m. ET. The Wizards opened as 4.5-point favorites and now are laying 5.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at 220.5 and is now at 219.

While the Hornets have all but been eliminated from postseason contention, the Wizards will likely have star guard Bradley Beal, who is dealing with a sore knee. John Wall, who has been out of the lineup since late January recovering from knee surgery, is probable.

For Monday's Knicks-Hornets contest, in which Charlotte was laying 11.5, Dragiev pointed out the Hornets were struggling to blow out inferior opponents and expected New York to keep it close. The result? New York played competitively in a 137-128 loss, allowing Dragiev to cash.

The Hornets can cover the spread if they feed the rock to Dwight Howard in the post and let him work his isolation magic on a beleaguered Wizards defense. The 32-year-old center has racked up four consecutive double-doubles and has discovered a newfound finesse on the charity stripe, knocking down his last 10 tries. Not bad for a career 57 percent free-throw shooter.

But the Wizards can cover -- and pull off the win -- if Beal and Wall are both on the court and find their rhythm, that makes them one of the NBA's most dynamic backcourt duo. Washington has struggled mightily on offense the past five games, exceeding 100 points just once in that span in which it has gone 1-4. As long as Beal and Wall are feeling confident on the hardwood, there's little reason for the Wizards to lose.

