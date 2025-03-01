The Washington Wizards will look to earn the season sweep when they take on the Charlotte Hornets in a Southeast Division matchup on Saturday. Washington is coming off a 129-121 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, while Charlotte dropped a 103-96 decision at Dallas on Thursday. The Wizards (10-48), who have lost seven of eight, are 4-22 on the road this season. The Hornets (14-44), who have lost eight of nine, including five in a row, are 9-20 on their home court. Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) and Jordan Poole (elbow) are out for Washington, while Alex Sarr (ankle) is questionable. LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (illness) are questionable for Charlotte, while Brandon Miller (wrist) and Tre Mann (back) remain out.

Tipoff from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Hornets are 4-point favorites in the latest Wizards vs. Hornets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.

Wizards vs. Hornets spread: Charlotte -4



Wizards vs. Hornets over/under: 220 points

Wizards vs. Hornets money line: Charlotte -181, Washington +151

WAS: The Wizards are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

CHAR: The Hornets have hit the team under in 50 of their last 80 games (+16.67 units)



Why the Hornets can cover

If Ball can't play, small forward Miles Bridges will look to pick up the scoring slack. He is coming off a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to the Mavericks on Thursday. He had 36 points and 13 rebounds with seven assists in a 129-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 20. In 44 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32 minutes.

Center Mark Williams has been red hot of late, and has registered double-doubles in each of the last two games. In the loss at Dallas, he poured in 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. He had 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 128-92 loss at Golden State on Tuesday. In 27 games, including 24 starts, the 2022 first-round draft pick is averaging 15.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 25.2 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is in a tough spot health-wise, but the Wizards are getting points against a Hornets squad that has struggled mightily recently. Charlotte has won just twice since Jan. 20 and it is coming off one of the worst five-game stretches in recent NBA history, losing by an average of 30.4 points per game during that span.

Shooting guard Bilal Coulibaly has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last three games. In Wednesday's loss to Portland, he scored 16 points, while adding three assists, two rebounds and two steals. He had 20 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 107-99 win over Brooklyn on Monday. In 54 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes. See which team to pick here.

