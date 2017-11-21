Wizards vs. Hornets preview: Washington aims to give Charlotte their first division loss

Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Win Probabilities: Washington has a 53 percent chance of winning according to Kevin Broom’s win predictor and a 40 percent chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Injury Report

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Out, Achilles)

Hornets: Julyan Stone (Out, Hamstring), Treveon Graham (Questionable, Hamstring)

What to Watch For

John Wall vs Kemba Walker

The last meeting between these two was a scoring duel where Walker scored 37 points, including six threes, but Wall got the win after putting up 23 points, 13 assists and six steals in a 118-111 victory back in April.

It’s a new season and both Wall and Walker are still playing “their” game. Walker is more of the scoring point guard, especially with Nicolas Batum back in the lineup handling more distributing duties, whereas Wall does a little of everything for Washington. They equally know what needs to be done for their respective teams to come out with a win.

Walker knows he must put all the pressure on himself in scoring so Washington will put their focus on him leaving the remaining Charlotte players to shred the defense. As for Wall, he must continue to lead and limit his turnovers. Charlotte has the lowest turnover rate in the league, so if Wall is loose with the ball, it could give Charlotte extra opportunities to get points on the board and overcome Washington’s firepower.

A random moment in Wizards - Hornets History: John Wall torching Charlotte’s defense with 27 points and 12 assists

Washington went on to win this match up with four out of five starters (Wall, Garrett Temple, Jared Dudley, Marcin Gortat) reaching double figures.