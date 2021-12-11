Who's Playing

Utah @ Washington

Current Records: Utah 18-7; Washington 15-11

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Washington Wizards are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Wizards' 125-121 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Washington ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 119-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Washington's power forward Kyle Kuzma was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 26 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Utah's way against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as they made off with a 118-96 victory. The oddsmakers were on Utah's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They can attribute much of their success to center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 21 boards and 17 points, and center Hassan Whiteside, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards. That makes it five consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

Their wins bumped Washington to 15-11 and Utah to 18-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wizards and the Jazz clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Odds

The Jazz are a 5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 12 games against Washington.