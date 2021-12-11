Who's Playing
Utah @ Washington
Current Records: Utah 18-7; Washington 15-11
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Washington Wizards are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Wizards' 125-121 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Washington ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 119-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Washington's power forward Kyle Kuzma was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 26 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything went Utah's way against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as they made off with a 118-96 victory. The oddsmakers were on Utah's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They can attribute much of their success to center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 21 boards and 17 points, and center Hassan Whiteside, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards. That makes it five consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
Their wins bumped Washington to 15-11 and Utah to 18-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wizards and the Jazz clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.76
Odds
The Jazz are a 5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won nine out of their last 12 games against Washington.
- Apr 12, 2021 - Washington 125 vs. Utah 121
- Mar 18, 2021 - Washington 131 vs. Utah 122
- Feb 28, 2020 - Utah 129 vs. Washington 119
- Jan 12, 2020 - Utah 127 vs. Washington 116
- Mar 29, 2019 - Utah 128 vs. Washington 124
- Mar 18, 2019 - Utah 116 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 10, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 04, 2017 - Utah 116 vs. Washington 69
- Mar 31, 2017 - Utah 95 vs. Washington 88
- Feb 26, 2017 - Utah 102 vs. Washington 92
- Mar 11, 2016 - Utah 114 vs. Washington 93
- Feb 18, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Utah 89