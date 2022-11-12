Who's Playing

Utah @ Washington

Current Records: Utah 10-3; Washington 6-6

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Utah beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Jazz's small forward Lauri Markkanen, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 32 points and eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Washington proved too difficult a challenge. The Wizards walked away with a 113-105 win. Among those leading the charge for them was power forward Kyle Kuzma, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 36 points and 11 rebounds along with six assists.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah is now 10-3 while Washington sits at 6-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Jazz enter the contest with 118.8 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Wizards are stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 107.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Washington.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.78

Odds

The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Washington.