The Washington Wizards will host the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 7-36 overall and 3-17 at home, while Utah is 22-23 overall and 7-17 on the road. The Wizards have won and covered the spread in two of the last three head-to-head matchups with the Jazz.

However, the Jazz have been the much better team against the spread this season, going 27-18 against the number while the Wizards are 20-22. Utah is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Jazz odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 245 points.

The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $2,200.

Wizards vs. Jazz spread: Wizards +7.5

Wizards vs. Jazz over/under: 245 points

Wizards vs. Jazz money line: Wizards: +239, Jazz: -295

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards suffered their fifth straight loss on Wednesday as they took a 118-107 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Deni Avdija scored a season-high 24 points to go along with six assists and six rebounds in the defeat.

Washington has been the league's worst scoring defense this season, allowing 124.7 point per game, and third-worst team in terms of defensive rating (120.9). On offense, Washington leads the NBA in pace but is inefficient, ranking just 25th in offensive rating. The Wizards moved head coach Wes Unseld Jr. into a front office role on Thursday and Brian Keefe will be the interim coach for the rest of the regular season.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz took their third loss in a row on Tuesday as they fell 153-124 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite the loss, the Jazz had strong showings from Collin Sexton, who scored 22 points and dished out seven assists, and Simone Fontecchio, who scored 18 points.

It was a tough night for Lauri Markkanen, who went 4-for-15 from the floor and scored 11 points while only grabbing four rebounds. However, Markkanen has averaged 23.6 points and 8.7 rebounds this season and shoots 49.0% from the field and 39.0% from the 3-point line.

