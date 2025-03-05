Two teams at the bottom of their respective conferences will go head-to-head on Wednesday night when the Utah Jazz visit the Washington Wizards. Both teams are likely thinking ahead to the 2025 NBA Draft at this point, with Washington sitting last in the East at 11-49, while Utah is last in the West at 15-46. This is the first of two meetings between these two franchises this season, but the Jazz have won and covered the spread in their last three head-to-head matchups with the Wizards.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. is set for 7 p.m. ET. Washington is favored by 5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Jazz odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230 points. Before making any Jazz vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Washington vs. Utah and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Jazz spread: Washington -5

Wizards vs. Jazz over/under: 230 points

Wizards vs. Jazz money line: Washington -200, Utah +166

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards took a 106-90 bruising from the Miami Heat on Monday where they shot just 36.9% from the floor as a team. Veteran wing Khris Middleton, who was acquired from the Bucks in a deadline deal for Kyle Kuzma, did manage to have an efficient night in limited action. He went 6-for-9 from the floor and led the team with 16 points despite playing just under 23 minutes.

Despite failing to cover as 8.5-point underdogs against the Heat, Washington has still managed to cover the spread in nine of its last 13 games. The Wizards are also 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday night.

Why the Jazz can cover

Meanwhile, Utah is coming off a blowout loss of its own on Monday, falling 134-106 to the Detroit Pistons. Kyle Filipowski had 25 points and eight rebounds off the bench, but that wasn't enough for the Jazz to overcome committing a staggering 28 turnovers in the defeat.

However, the Jazz had covered the spread in four of their previous five games before Monday's loss, and they're 6-3 against the number dating back to an upset win over the Lakers on Feb. 12. Utah won 123-108 as 7.5-point underdogs in Washington, D.C. last season.

