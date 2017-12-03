Wizards vs. Jazz preview: Washington kicks off road trip in Utah
Wizards vs. Jazz preview: Washington kicks off road trip in Utah
Game Info
When: Monday, December 4 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: NBC Sports Washington
Win probability: Washington has a 30 percent chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Injury Report
Wizards: John Wall (Out, Knee), Sheldon Mac (Out, Achilles)
Jazz: Rudy Gobert (Out, Knee), Dante Exum (Out, Shoulder), Rodney Hood (Questionable, Ankle), Joe Johnson (Questionable, Wrist), Raul Neto (Questionable, Hamstring)
What to Watch for
How will the Wizards deal with Utah’s balanced attack?
Even though the Jazz have been playing shorthanded for most of the season, they’re still 12-11 on the season thanks to multiple players stepping in to fill gaps in the rotation. Thabo Sefolosha and Jonas Jerebko have both stepped in and become useful contributors, Derrick Favors and Alec Burks are both having bounceback seasons, and Donovan Mitchell is off to an impressive start. On Friday, he scored 41 points to help the Jazz pull out a win over the Pelicans.
Utah’s approach to team building is a stark contrast to Washington’s top-heavy approach. Although multiple bench players have stepped up with John Wall out of the lineup, there’s no question the Jazz have the deeper team going into this game, which plays to their advantage in Salt Lake City’s high altitude.
We’ll see if Washington’s improving bench can keep things close tonight when Bradley Beal and Otto Porter are off the floor. Every extra minute of rest they can get them will help their odds for Tuesday’s game in Portland.
A random moment from Wizards-Jazz history: Nene posterizing Rudy Gobert
The man knew how to jam.
-
NBA Sunday scores, news, highlights
Keep it right here for all of the news, notes, scores, and highlights from around the Asso...
-
K.D. has a mansion on Waiters Island
Durant and the Warriors will take on Waiters and the Heat on Sunday night
-
How to watch Rockets vs. Lakers
James Harden and the Rockets will try to extend their six-game winning streak
-
How to watch Spurs vs. Thunder
The Western Conference rivals will square off in Oklahoma City
-
A look at a cool Kings 3-point play
Temple finished 4 for 9 from 3-point land in the Kings' loss to the Bucks on Saturday nigh...
-
Cavs and Rose have had positive contact
The Cavaliers and Derrick Rose might soon reunite after his brief sabbatical from the team