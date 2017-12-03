Wizards vs. Jazz preview: Washington kicks off road trip in Utah

Game Info

When: Monday, December 4 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Win probability: Washington has a 30 percent chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Injury Report

Wizards: John Wall (Out, Knee), Sheldon Mac (Out, Achilles)

Jazz: Rudy Gobert (Out, Knee), Dante Exum (Out, Shoulder), Rodney Hood (Questionable, Ankle), Joe Johnson (Questionable, Wrist), Raul Neto (Questionable, Hamstring)

What to Watch for

How will the Wizards deal with Utah’s balanced attack?

Even though the Jazz have been playing shorthanded for most of the season, they’re still 12-11 on the season thanks to multiple players stepping in to fill gaps in the rotation. Thabo Sefolosha and Jonas Jerebko have both stepped in and become useful contributors, Derrick Favors and Alec Burks are both having bounceback seasons, and Donovan Mitchell is off to an impressive start. On Friday, he scored 41 points to help the Jazz pull out a win over the Pelicans.

Utah’s approach to team building is a stark contrast to Washington’s top-heavy approach. Although multiple bench players have stepped up with John Wall out of the lineup, there’s no question the Jazz have the deeper team going into this game, which plays to their advantage in Salt Lake City’s high altitude.

We’ll see if Washington’s improving bench can keep things close tonight when Bradley Beal and Otto Porter are off the floor. Every extra minute of rest they can get them will help their odds for Tuesday’s game in Portland.

A random moment from Wizards-Jazz history: Nene posterizing Rudy Gobert

The man knew how to jam.