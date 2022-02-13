Through 1 Quarter

The Washington Wizards came in underdogs but currently have the Sacramento Kings on Upset Alert. It's anybody's game after one quarter, but Washington is ahead 29-24.

The Wizards have been relying on power forward Kyle Kuzma, who has six points and two assists along with two rebounds, and small forward Deni Avdija, who has three points in addition to two steals. Sacramento hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to six points or fewer.

Here's an interesting fact: Washington also had a five-point lead after the first quarter in the teams' last meeting.

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Washington

Current Records: Sacramento 21-36; Washington 25-29

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. The Kings won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

Sacramento strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 132-119. Sacramento's power forward Harrison Barnes was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 30 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Washington escaped with a win on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. Having forecasted a close victory for the Wizards, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They relied on the efforts of point guard Raul Neto, who had 21 points and six assists, and center Thomas Bryant, who had 13 points along with six boards. Neto hadn't helped his team much against the Miami Heat on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Neto's points were the most he has had all season.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 21-36 and Washington to 25-29. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.60

Odds

The Kings are a 3-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last 13 games against Sacramento.

Dec 15, 2021 - Sacramento 119 vs. Washington 105

Apr 14, 2021 - Washington 123 vs. Sacramento 111

Mar 17, 2021 - Sacramento 121 vs. Washington 119

Mar 03, 2020 - Sacramento 133 vs. Washington 126

Nov 24, 2019 - Sacramento 113 vs. Washington 106

Mar 11, 2019 - Washington 121 vs. Sacramento 115

Oct 26, 2018 - Sacramento 116 vs. Washington 112

Nov 13, 2017 - Washington 110 vs. Sacramento 92

Oct 29, 2017 - Washington 110 vs. Sacramento 83

Mar 10, 2017 - Washington 130 vs. Sacramento 122

Nov 28, 2016 - Washington 101 vs. Sacramento 95

Mar 30, 2016 - Sacramento 120 vs. Washington 111

Dec 21, 2015 - Washington 113 vs. Sacramento 99

Injury Report for Washington

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Knee)

Daniel Gafford: Out (Covid-19)

Bradley Beal: Out for the Season (Wrist)

Injury Report for Sacramento