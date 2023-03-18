Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Washington

Current Records: Sacramento 42-27; Washington 32-38

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.17 points per matchup before their contest Saturday. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Capital One Arena at 8 p.m. ET. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Washington Wizards will be looking to get back in the win column.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Kings beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-96 on Thursday. It was another big night for Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 21 boards in addition to five assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Washington as they lost 117-94 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The top scorers for Washington were shooting guard Bradley Beal (22 points) and center Kristaps Porzingis (20 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Sacramento lost to the Wizards at home by a decisive 125-111 margin. Can the Kings avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports California

Odds

The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.