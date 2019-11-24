Wizards vs. Kings: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Sacramento (away)

Current Records: Washington 5-8; Sacramento 6-8

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.85 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. Sacramento will need to watch out since Washington has now posted big point totals in their last five contests.

The Wizards were able to grind out a solid victory over the Charlotte Hornets last week, winning 125-118. No one put up better numbers for the Wizards than SG Bradley Beal, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists along with five rebounds. The game made it Beal's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Kings lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a decisive 116-97 margin.

Washington's win lifted them to 5-8 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 6-8. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wizards enter the contest with 48.30% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. Less enviably, the Kings are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports California

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 2-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 238

Series History

Washington have won six out of their last eight games against Sacramento.