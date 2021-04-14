The Sacramento Kings will battle the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 22-32 overall and has lost seven straight games, while Washington is 20-33 overall and has won three of its last four. Both teams are currently outside of the playoff picture as the Wizards are the 12th seed in the East, while the Kings rank 12th in the West.

Washington is favored by two-points in the latest Kings vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 240.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 95-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Wizards:

Kings vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -2

Kings vs. Wizards over-under: 240.5 points

Kings vs. Wizards money line: Kings +110, Wizards -130

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, falling 117-110. Despite the loss, Sacramento got a solid performance out of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 43 points and six assists along with six boards. This season, Fox leads the Kings with 25 points per game, while also averaging 7.1 assists per game. He is one of six players averaging in double-figures for the Kings but the team may be without three of those guys with Marvin Bagley (hand) out, while Buddy Hield (illness) is questionable and Richaun Holmes (hamstring) is doubtful.

Sacramento has a top-10 scoring offense but ranks second-worst in the league in points allowed per game. Opponents are shooting 48.9 percent against Sacramento which is the highest field-goal percentage allowed, and the Kings also allow the second-highest 3-point percentage in the league. During its current seven-game losing streak, the Kings are allowing 119.7 points per game.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards took on the Utah Jazz on Monday, who have the best record in the NBA, but Washington ultimately edged out the opposition 125-121. Russell Westbrook did his thing and posted a triple-double with 25 points, 14 assists, and 14 rebounds, his league-leading 23rd triple-double of the season. Westbrook ranks second on the team with 21.7 points per game, while Bradley Beal leads the entire league with 31 points per game.

Washington can score with any team but it also allows more points than any team with a league-worst 118.8 points allowed per game. The Wizards have a relatively healthy squad with the only injury being to starting center Thomas Bryant (knee), who was lost for the season in early January.

How to make Kings vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 95-59 roll on NBA picks.