The Washington Wizards will host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night in NBA action. Washington is 16-59 on the season and has the worst record in the Eastern Conference, while Sacramento is 36-39 and sits 10th in the West, 1.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the last spot in the conference's NBA Play-In Tournament. The Kings won and covered as 17.5-point favorites in a 123-100 win over the Wizards in Sacramento on Jan. 19 but have lost six games in a row on the road entering tonight.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Sacramento is a 13-point favorites in the latest Wizards vs. Kings odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5.

Wizards vs. Kings spread: Washington +13 at Bet365 Sportsbook

Wizards vs. Kings over/under: 231.5 points

Wizards vs. Kings money line: Washington +578, Sacramento -862

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is unquestionably tanking with Duke superstar Cooper Flagg pegged as a future superstar and the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, the Wizards on developing young players like Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, AJ Johnson and Bilal Coulibaly, who are all 20 or younger. So, they're not laying down entirely.

Sarr in particular looks like a crucial piece moving forward, as the No. 2 pick in last year's draft is averaging 13.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks during his rookie season. The Wizards have also covered the spread in five of the last six home games where they've been double-digit underdogs. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Kings can cover

Meanwhile, Sacramento hasn't fared all that well of late either, losing six of their last seven and going 2-5 against the spread during that span. However, the Kings did cover as 4-point road underdogs in a 111-109 loss to Indiana on Monday, and this is a game they can't afford to let slip to keep their 2025 NBA Playoffs chances alive.

DeMar DeRozan led the team with 31 points in the loss, while Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and 16 rebounds. Zach LaVine also contributed 20 points, and he also poured in 29 points in a win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. The Kings have covered in four of their last five trips to Capital One Arena. See which team to back at SportsLine.

