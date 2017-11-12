Wizards vs. Kings preview: Washington closes homestand against Sacramento

Game Info

When: Monday, October 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: NBC Sports Washington and NBA TV

Win probabilities: Washington has a 91 percent chance of winning according to Kevin Broom’s win estimator and an 85 percent chance, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Injury Report

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Out, Achilles)

Kings: Vince Carter (Day-toDay, Kidney stones), Harry Giles (Out, Knee)

What to Watch for

Can Washington rein in their turnover issues?

The Wizards started the season doing a great job of protecting the ball, but they’ve started to slip in recent games. Over the last five, they’ve averaged 18 turnovers per game (which would be the third-worst rate in the league) including 23 in Saturday’s win over the Hawks. Thankfully, they have been shooting well enough to overcome those flaws in most recent games, but when those off nights come, they need to be more disciplined with the ball.

Believe it or not, the biggest culprit with recent turnover issues hasn’t been John Wall, but Bradley Beal. He’s averaging 4 turnovers per game over the last five games, whereas Wall is only averaging 2.3. The centers aren’t helping much either. Marcin Gortat and Ian Mahinmi are averaging a combined 4.6 turnovers per game, which is not what you want to see out of the center position.

Sacramento is a below-average defense, but they’re slightly above-average at forcing turnovers. So if Washington starts out the game sloppy, it will make things much easier for the Kings on that end.

A random moment in Wizards - Kings history: Kwame Brown’s career night against Sacramento

While Kwame Brown never lived up to his billing as the top overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, he did provide some occasional glimpses of why people were so high on him going into the draft.

The best example came in this late March game against the Kings. Even though the Sacramento had a talented frontline with Chris Webber, Vlade Divac and Brad Miller, they had no answer for Kwame in this one. He posted career-highs in points and rebounds in helping the Wizards pull off the upset over the Kings, who went on to win 55 games that season.