Who's Playing

New York @ Washington

Current Records: New York 11-15; Washington 6-16

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 4-14 against the Washington Wizards since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Knicks will take on Washington at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for New York as they fell 98-96 to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. One thing holding New York back was the mediocre play of power forward Julius Randle, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes with 4-for-18 shooting.

Meanwhile, Washington has to be hurting after a devastating 137-115 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Shooting guard Bradley Beal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points and five assists.

New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Knicks, who are 13-13 against the spread.

New York is now 11-15 while the Wizards sit at 6-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.50%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, Washington is worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 120.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Washington.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won 14 out of their last 18 games against New York.