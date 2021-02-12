Who's Playing
New York @ Washington
Current Records: New York 11-15; Washington 6-16
What to Know
The New York Knicks are 4-14 against the Washington Wizards since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Knicks will take on Washington at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
It was close but no cigar for New York as they fell 98-96 to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. One thing holding New York back was the mediocre play of power forward Julius Randle, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes with 4-for-18 shooting.
Meanwhile, Washington has to be hurting after a devastating 137-115 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Shooting guard Bradley Beal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points and five assists.
New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Knicks, who are 13-13 against the spread.
New York is now 11-15 while the Wizards sit at 6-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.50%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, Washington is worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 120.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Washington.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 14 out of their last 18 games against New York.
- Mar 10, 2020 - Washington 122 vs. New York 115
- Feb 12, 2020 - Washington 114 vs. New York 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - New York 107 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 23, 2019 - Washington 121 vs. New York 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Washington 110
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. New York 100
- Dec 03, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. New York 107
- Nov 04, 2018 - Washington 108 vs. New York 95
- Mar 25, 2018 - New York 101 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 14, 2018 - Washington 118 vs. New York 113
- Jan 03, 2018 - Washington 121 vs. New York 103
- Apr 06, 2017 - Washington 106 vs. New York 103
- Jan 31, 2017 - Washington 117 vs. New York 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. New York 110
- Nov 17, 2016 - Washington 119 vs. New York 112
- Mar 19, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. New York 89
- Feb 09, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. New York 108
- Oct 31, 2015 - New York 117 vs. Washington 110