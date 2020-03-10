Wizards vs. Knicks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Wizards vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Washington
Current Records: New York 20-44; Washington 23-40
What to Know
The New York Knicks are 4-13 against the Washington Wizards since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Knicks have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Washington is surely hoping to exploit.
New York didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home on Sunday as they won 96-84. Power forward Julius Randle and center Mitchell Robinson were among the main playmakers for New York as the former posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 boards and the latter posted a double-double on 14 points and 11 boards along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, the contest between Washington and the Miami Heat on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Washington falling 100-89 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The Wizards got a solid performance out of point guard Shabazz Napier, who had 27 points and seven assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
New York is now 20-44 while Washington sits at 23-40. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York is stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.2 on average. Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 13 out of their last 17 games against New York.
- Feb 12, 2020 - Washington 114 vs. New York 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - New York 107 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 23, 2019 - Washington 121 vs. New York 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Washington 110
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. New York 100
- Dec 03, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. New York 107
- Nov 04, 2018 - Washington 108 vs. New York 95
- Mar 25, 2018 - New York 101 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 14, 2018 - Washington 118 vs. New York 113
- Jan 03, 2018 - Washington 121 vs. New York 103
- Apr 06, 2017 - Washington 106 vs. New York 103
- Jan 31, 2017 - Washington 117 vs. New York 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. New York 110
- Nov 17, 2016 - Washington 119 vs. New York 112
- Mar 19, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. New York 89
- Feb 09, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. New York 108
- Oct 31, 2015 - New York 117 vs. Washington 110
