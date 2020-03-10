Wizards vs. Knicks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New York @ Washington

Current Records: New York 20-44; Washington 23-40

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 4-13 against the Washington Wizards since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Knicks have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Washington is surely hoping to exploit.

New York didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home on Sunday as they won 96-84. Power forward Julius Randle and center Mitchell Robinson were among the main playmakers for New York as the former posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 boards and the latter posted a double-double on 14 points and 11 boards along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, the contest between Washington and the Miami Heat on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Washington falling 100-89 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The Wizards got a solid performance out of point guard Shabazz Napier, who had 27 points and seven assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

New York is now 20-44 while Washington sits at 23-40. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York is stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.2 on average. Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Washington have won 13 out of their last 17 games against New York.