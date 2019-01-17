Wizards vs. Knicks odds, line: NBA London picks, predictions, best bets from expert on 22-9 roll

The 2019 NBA London game features the New York Knicks taking on the Washington Wizards at the 02 Arena on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. The Wizards will be playing the first game in franchise history outside of North America, while the Knicks are seeking their first win in their third contest on British soil since 2013. The Knicks have lost four straight and are in the midst of a 2-17 stretch, while the Wizards have won five of eight. Washington is a 6.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 228 in the latest Wizards vs. Knicks odds. Before you lock in your Wizards vs. Knicks picks and NBA London predictions, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel prides himself on detailed analysis that mixes analytics with motivational and psychological factors. Nagel hit better than 60 percent of his NBA against the spread picks for SportsLine members last season and is currently on an amazing 22-9 run with his selections. What's more, he has a record of 4-2 on against the spread picks involving the Wizards or Knicks.

Now, he has analyzed Knicks vs. Wizards from every possible angle and generated a confident point-spread selection that is only available at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Wizards will be eager to build on their recent run, which has seen them climb 2.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They have done it despite the injury absences of point guard John Wall, who is out for the season, and center Dwight Howard, whose return date is uncertain.

Washington is coming off a 140-138 double-overtime loss to the Raptors, but notched impressive home wins over the Bucks and 76ers in its prior two outings. Bradley Beal has quietly emerged as one of the hottest players in the league. In January, he is averaging 31.3 points, 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds. He had 43 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds against the Raptors for the second triple-double of his career.

But just because Washington is coming in hot doesn't mean the Wizards will cover the NBA London spread.

Nagel also knows the Knicks are looking to build off a 108-105 loss to 76ers in which they overcame a 24-point deficit to make it a one-score game in the final minute. Emmanuel Mudiay missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime, but New York fought back despite a massive 70-43 deficit in rebounding. The Knicks compensated by making 10 three-pointers and forcing 17 turnovers.

The Knicks also should get a boost from the expected return of scoring leader Tim Hardaway Jr., who has been hampered by a hamstring injury. Center Enes Kanter won't play because of security concerns.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning toward the Under, but his stronger play is on the side. He has scoured this matchup and identified the major X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Knicks vs. Wizards? And what major X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Knicks spread you should be all over on Thursday, all from the senior analyst who's hitting 71 percent of his NBA picks.