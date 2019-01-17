Wizards vs. Knicks odds, line: NBA London picks, top predictions, best bets from proven expert on 22-9 roll

The Washington Wizards look to continue their winning ways on Thursday when they face the New York Knicks in the 2019 NBA London game at the 02 Arena. The game tips at 3 p.m. ET, which is 8 p.m. in London. The Wizards will be making their first appearance in franchise history outside the United States, while the Knicks have played three NBA international games since 2013, but have yet to win. Washington is coming off an overtime loss to the Raptors, but won its prior two games in impressive fashion against the Bucks and Sixers. New York is on a four-game losing streak, but fought the 76ers to the wire in a 108-105 loss in its last outing. Washington is a 7.5-point favorite, up half-a-point from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 227.5 in the latest Wizards vs. Knicks odds. Before you make your Wizards vs. Knicks and NBA London predictions, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel prides himself on detailed analysis that mixes analytics with motivational and psychological factors. Nagel hit better than 60 percent of his NBA against the spread picks for SportsLine members last season and is currently on an amazing 22-9 run with his selections.

Now, he has analyzed Knicks vs. Wizards from every possible angle and generated a confident point-spread selection that is only available at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Wizards will be eager to build on their recent run, which has seen them climb 2.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They have done it despite the injury absences of point guard John Wall, who is out for the season, and center Dwight Howard, whose return date is uncertain.

Washington is coming off a 140-138 double-overtime loss to the Raptors, but notched impressive home wins over the Bucks and 76ers in its prior two outings. Bradley Beal has quietly emerged as one of the hottest players in the league. In January, he is averaging 31.3 points, 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds. He had 43 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds against the Raptors for the second triple-double of his career.

But just because Washington is coming in hot doesn't mean the Wizards will cover the NBA London spread.

Nagel knows that although the Knicks appear to be in perpetual rebuilding mode, there have been plenty of positive signs in recent outings. Lottery pick Kevin Knox had a career high 31 points against the 76ers. The 19-year-old became the sixth-youngest player in NBA history to score 30 or more in a game, joining impressive company that includes Kobe Bryant, Devin Booker, Jaren Jackson, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Forward Enes Kanter missed the past two games because of an illness and won't be with the Knicks in London because of security concerns. In his place, rookie seven-footer Luke Kornet has seen extended playing time and shown sings of promise. The Vanderbilt basketball alum played 34 minutes against Philadelphia and recorded 23 points, five rebounds and five assists.

