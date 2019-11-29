Wizards vs. Lakers odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 29 predictions from advanced computer model

The Washington Wizards will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 16-2 overall and 8-1 at home, while Washington is 6-10 overall and 3-6 on the road. The Lakers are looking to extend their current winning streak to 10 games. They have won 16 of their past 17. The Wizards have won three of their past five games, scoring at least 125 points in all three of the victories. Los Angeles is favored by 11.5-points in the latest Lakers vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 235. Before entering any Wizards vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line. It's already returned over $700 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 6 on a blistering 9-1 run.

the model is leaning under

Los Angeles skirted past New Orleans 114-110 on Wednesday. The win came thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 38-25 deficit. Anthony Davis scored 41 points and grabbed nine rebounds. A late steal and three free throws by Davis sealed the victory. In his past five outings, Davis has averaged 29.8 points per game.

As for Washington, the Wizards walked away with a 140-132 victory over Phoenix on Wednesday. Bradley Beal had 35 points and six assists. Thomas Bryant added 23 points and nine rebounds. Washington is the NBA's second highest scoring team at 119.4 points per game.

The Lakers rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with a 48.2 percent mark on the season. The Wizards are completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with a 48.2 field goal percentage.

So who wins Lakers vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Lakers vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.