Wizards vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

Two teams with high hopes entering the 2018-19 season will wind down their disappointing seasons on Tuesday night.

Both the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers won't make it to the postseason in 2019 -- the Lakers are mathematically eliminated while the Wizards are 6.5 games out of the final spot in the Eastern Conference -- but each teams franchise player is competing hard until the very end.

LeBron James is coming off the 81st triple-double of his career following the Lakers' victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal is in the midst of the best season of his career, posting averages of 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season.

Both superstars will suit up in tonight's game. Here's everything you need to know about this evening's matchup.

How to watch Wizards at Lakers



Date: Tuesday, March 26

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



TV: TNT

Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Lakers -2



Odds and analysis

Wizards: The Wizards have lost four straight games and are trying to avoid their longest losing streak of the season by winning this one. Wizards starting center Thomas Bryant played for the Lakers during the 2017-18 season and is averaging 9.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.

Lakers: The Lakers are wrapping up their sixth consecutive non-playoff season. However, they're trying to do it with some class as they recently snapped a five-game losing streak with their 111-107 victory over the Kings on Sunday. For all of the criticism that has been directed at LeBron for the Lakers' non-playoff qualifying campaign, he's averaging 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game in his age-34 season. That's pretty remarkable.

Game prediction, pick

This could really go either way. Both teams really aren't playing for anything but pride and draft lottery positioning at this point. With that said, the Wizards desperately need a win. The Lakers already got their much-needed victory on Sunday. While the trip out West is definitely tough for Washington, if you have watched any of the Lakers' games over the past couple of months, you can see that they're a team that is just playing out the season at this point. I'll pick the Wizards in this one.