Who's Playing
Orlando @ Washington
Current Records: Orlando 32-44; Washington 34-42
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic will meet up at 7 p.m. ET March 31 at Capital One Arena. Washington is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
The Wizards strolled past the Boston Celtics with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 130-111. Washington's center Kristaps Porzingis did his thing and posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six dimes.
Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 113-108 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite their defeat, Orlando got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. guard Franz Wagner, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 25 points, was the best among equals.
Washington's win lifted them to 34-42 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 32-44. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if the Magic bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Washington have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Orlando.
- Mar 21, 2023 - Orlando 122 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 21, 2023 - Washington 138 vs. Orlando 118
- Dec 30, 2022 - Washington 119 vs. Orlando 100
- Mar 30, 2022 - Washington 127 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 12, 2022 - Washington 112 vs. Orlando 106
- Jan 09, 2022 - Washington 102 vs. Orlando 100
- Nov 13, 2021 - Washington 104 vs. Orlando 92
- Apr 07, 2021 - Washington 131 vs. Orlando 116
- Dec 27, 2020 - Orlando 120 vs. Washington 113
- Dec 26, 2020 - Orlando 130 vs. Washington 120
- Jan 08, 2020 - Orlando 123 vs. Washington 89
- Jan 01, 2020 - Orlando 122 vs. Washington 101
- Dec 03, 2019 - Orlando 127 vs. Washington 120
- Nov 17, 2019 - Orlando 125 vs. Washington 121
- Mar 13, 2019 - Washington 100 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 25, 2019 - Washington 95 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 12, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 09, 2018 - Orlando 117 vs. Washington 108
- Apr 11, 2018 - Orlando 101 vs. Washington 92
- Feb 03, 2018 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 12, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Orlando 119
- Dec 23, 2017 - Washington 130 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 05, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 114
- Dec 06, 2016 - Orlando 124 vs. Washington 116
- Nov 25, 2016 - Washington 94 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 05, 2016 - Orlando 88 vs. Washington 86
- Jan 09, 2016 - Washington 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Jan 01, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 14, 2015 - Washington 108 vs. Orlando 99
- Oct 28, 2015 - Washington 88 vs. Orlando 87