Who's Playing

Orlando @ Washington

Current Records: Orlando 32-44; Washington 34-42

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic will meet up at 7 p.m. ET March 31 at Capital One Arena. Washington is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

The Wizards strolled past the Boston Celtics with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 130-111. Washington's center Kristaps Porzingis did his thing and posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 113-108 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite their defeat, Orlando got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. guard Franz Wagner, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 25 points, was the best among equals.

Washington's win lifted them to 34-42 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 32-44. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if the Magic bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Orlando.