Wizards vs. Magic: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Washington (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Washington 6-12; Orlando 8-11

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.67 points per game. Washington and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.83 points per game.

A victory for the Wizards just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 150-125 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Clippers. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from PF Rui Hachimura, who had 30 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at the half for Orlando and the Golden State Warriors, but Orlando stepped up in the second half. Orlando had just enough and edged out Golden State 100-96. Orlando's SG Evan Fournier was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.

Orlando's win lifted them to 8-11 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 6-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wizards have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Wizards, the Magic enter the contest with only 101.9 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Washington have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Orlando.