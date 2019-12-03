Wizards vs. Magic: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wizards vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Orlando (away)
Current Records: Washington 6-12; Orlando 8-11
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.67 points per game. Washington and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.83 points per game.
A victory for the Wizards just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 150-125 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Clippers. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from PF Rui Hachimura, who had 30 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at the half for Orlando and the Golden State Warriors, but Orlando stepped up in the second half. Orlando had just enough and edged out Golden State 100-96. Orlando's SG Evan Fournier was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.
Orlando's win lifted them to 8-11 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 6-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wizards have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Wizards, the Magic enter the contest with only 101.9 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
Series History
Washington have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Orlando.
- Nov 17, 2019 - Orlando 125 vs. Washington 121
- Mar 13, 2019 - Washington 100 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 25, 2019 - Washington 95 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 12, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 09, 2018 - Orlando 117 vs. Washington 108
- Apr 11, 2018 - Orlando 101 vs. Washington 92
- Feb 03, 2018 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 12, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Orlando 119
- Dec 23, 2017 - Washington 130 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 05, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 114
- Dec 06, 2016 - Orlando 124 vs. Washington 116
- Nov 25, 2016 - Washington 94 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 05, 2016 - Orlando 88 vs. Washington 86
- Jan 09, 2016 - Washington 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Jan 01, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 14, 2015 - Washington 108 vs. Orlando 99
- Oct 28, 2015 - Washington 88 vs. Orlando 87
