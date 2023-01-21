Who's Playing

Orlando @ Washington

Current Records: Orlando 17-28; Washington 19-26

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a matchup against the Washington Wizards since Dec. 27 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Orlando might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Washington at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Capital One Arena.

The Magic had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, taking their game 123-110. Among those leading the charge for Orlando was guard Franz Wagner, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, nine dimes and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Washington and the New York Knicks on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Washington wrapped it up with a 116-105 victory on the road. The Wizards' power forward Kyle Kuzma looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards in addition to seven assists.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Magic to 17-28 and Washington to 19-26. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.16

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 6-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Orlando.