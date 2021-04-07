The Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Amway Center. The Magic are 17-33 overall and 10-15 at home, while Washington is 17-32 overall and 7-16 on the road. The Magic have won the last six games between the teams.

Washington is favored by three-points in the latest Magic vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.

Magic vs. Wizards spread: Magic +3

Magic vs. Wizards over-under: 222 points

Magic vs. Wizards money line: Washington -150, Orlando +130

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic lost to the Nuggets on Sunday, 119-109. Orlando blew an 18-point lead against Denver in the defeat. The Magic were outscored 72-44 in the second half. They lost three of five games on their road trip.

R.J. Hampton scored 16 points against his former team on Sunday. Chuma Okeke and Terrence Ross had 19 points each. Otto Porter Jr. (foot), Gary Harris (thigh) and Karim Mane (hamstring) are out for Wednesday's game. Michael Carter-Williams and Khem Birch (illnesses) are questionable.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards fell short in a 103-101 loss to the Raptors on Monday. Toronto hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to earn the win. Washington squandered a 19-point second quarter lead. The Wizards have lost four consecutive games.

Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his league-leading 19th triple-double of the season on Monday. He missed 16-of-25 shots from the field and the Wizards missed 23-of-35 3-point attempts. Davis Bertans made five of eight 3-point attempts and finished with 17 points. Bradley Beal (hip), Rui Hachimura (shoulder) and Robin Lopez (quadriceps) are questionable for Wednesday's game.

