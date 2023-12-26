We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic will visit the Washington Wizards. Washington is 5-23 overall and 2-8 at home, while Orlando is 17-11 overall and 6-8 on the road. The Magic have won the last four meetings, including a back-to-back set at home four weeks ago. The Wizards are 14-13-1 against the spread this season, while the Magic are 19-9 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Orlando is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Magic odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 238.5 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 103-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Magic vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Magic spread: Wizards +7.5

Wizards vs. Magic over/under: 238.5 points

Wizards vs. Magic money line: Wizards: +241, Magic: -300

Wizards vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Indiana Pacers by a score of 117-110. Paolo Banchero was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 34 points to go along with seven rebounds, while Franz Wagner added 24 points.

Young teams typically struggle on the defensive end, but that's not the case with Orlando as despite being the NBA's fourth-youngest team, it ranks in the top five in both points allowed per game and defensive rating. The Magic force turnovers on 14% of defensive possessions, which is the second-highest mark in the league, and they also have a pair of 20-point-per-game scorers in Banchero (21.2 PPG) and Wagner (20.3 PPG). However, Orlando could be without its starting backcourt as Markelle Fultz (knee) is out, while Jalen Suggs (wrist) is questionable. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, the Wizards fell 129-118 to the Golden State Warriors on Friday. The Wizards have not had much luck with the Warriors recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met. Former Warrior Jordan Poole had 25 points in the loss, while Corey Kispert added 18 points off the bench.

Washington plays at the fastest pace in the NBA, but that tempo is hurting it defensively as it ranks last in points allowed per game, defensive rating and rebounds allowed per game. The Wizards simply hope to run opponents off the floor but their offensive is inefficient, as they rank in the bottom half of the league in 3-point percentage, free throw percentage and turnovers. Leading scorer, Kyle Kuzma (23 PPG), is questionable for Tuesday with a knee injury he suffered in Friday's loss. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Magic have dominated as the favorite so far this season and are currently 9-1 when expecting a win. Meanwhile, the Wizards have really struggled as the underdog this season and are currently 5-22 in that position.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Magic are 7-1 against the spread in their last 8 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Magic are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games when favored.

The Wizards are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games when at home.

How to make Wizards vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 103-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

