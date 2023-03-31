The Orlando Magic (32-44) will try to bounce back from a loss to Memphis when they face the Washington Wizards (34-42) on Friday night. Orlando had won three straight home games before its loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday, falling four games back of the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Washington has won two of its last three games to get within two games of a play-in spot.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena. The game is a pick'em in the latest Wizards vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 225.

Wizards vs. Magic spread: Wizards PK

Wizards vs. Magic over/under: 225 points

Wizards vs. Magic money line: Washington -110, Orlando -110

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has won two of its last three games to keep its slim playoff hopes alive, springing a big upset as an 11.5-point underdog against Boston on Tuesday. The Wizards were able to overcome absences to Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Bradley Beal (knee), who are both going to remain sidelined on Friday. Center Kristaps Porzingis stepped up with 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, shooting 14 of 21 from the floor.

Small forward Deni Avdija had a big game as well, posting a double-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Wizards have six games remaining in their push for a spot in the NBA play-in tournament, so they cannot afford a loss in this matchup. They have won seven of their last eight games against Orlando, giving them confidence on Friday night.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is in some of its best form of the season entering this matchup, winning three straight home games before losing a close game at Memphis on Tuesday. The Magic beat Washington by 10 points last Tuesday during that stretch, despite Beal playing 31 minutes. They had seven players score at least 14 points, paced by 22 points from shooting guard Gary Harris.

The Magic cut a 23-point third-quarter deficit to 105-100 with 38 seconds remaining before Memphis clinched the win at the charity stripe, but they were able to cover the spread for the seventh consecutive game. Paolo Banchero finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Franz Wagner added 25 points. Orlando has covered the spread in five of its last six road games, and Washington is 3-6 in its last nine home games.

