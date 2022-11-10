Who's Playing

Dallas @ Washington

Current Records: Dallas 6-4; Washington 5-6

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Capital One Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Dallas came up short against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, falling 94-87. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Washington bagged a 108-100 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Washington's shooting guard Jordan Goodwin was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 17 points and five assists.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Dallas is now 6-4 while the Wizards sit at 5-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mavericks enter the matchup with only 106.1 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. Less enviably, Washington is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 107 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.35

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won nine out of their last 14 games against Washington.