Who's Playing

Dallas @ Washington

Current Records: Dallas 26-21; Washington 17-30

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET April 3 at Capital One Arena. The Mavericks should still be riding high after a win, while Washington will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Dallas and the New York Knicks on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Dallas wrapped it up with a 99-86 victory on the road. Point guard Luka Doncic (26 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.

Meanwhile, Washington has to be aching after a bruising 120-91 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The Wizards were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-44. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of power forward Rui Hachimura, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes with.

The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Washington's defeat took them down to 17-30 while Dallas' victory pulled them up to 26-21. Allowing an average of 119.28 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last ten games against Washington.