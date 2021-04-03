Who's Playing
Dallas @ Washington
Current Records: Dallas 26-21; Washington 17-30
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET April 3 at Capital One Arena. The Mavericks should still be riding high after a win, while Washington will be looking to right the ship.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Dallas and the New York Knicks on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Dallas wrapped it up with a 99-86 victory on the road. Point guard Luka Doncic (26 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.
Meanwhile, Washington has to be aching after a bruising 120-91 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The Wizards were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-44. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of power forward Rui Hachimura, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes with.
The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Washington's defeat took them down to 17-30 while Dallas' victory pulled them up to 26-21. Allowing an average of 119.28 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won seven out of their last ten games against Washington.
- Feb 07, 2020 - Washington 119 vs. Dallas 118
- Oct 23, 2019 - Dallas 108 vs. Washington 100
- Mar 06, 2019 - Washington 132 vs. Dallas 123
- Nov 06, 2018 - Dallas 119 vs. Washington 100
- Jan 22, 2018 - Dallas 98 vs. Washington 75
- Nov 07, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 15, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Washington 107
- Jan 03, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Washington 105
- Dec 12, 2015 - Washington 114 vs. Dallas 111
- Dec 06, 2015 - Dallas 116 vs. Washington 104