Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Washington
Current Records: Brooklyn 16-12; Washington 11-16
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will play host again and welcome the Brooklyn Nets to Capital One Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a victory while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Washington came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, falling 114-107. Shooting guard Corey Kispert wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington; Kispert finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 42 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Brooklyn sidestepped the Indiana Pacers for a 136-133 win. Brooklyn can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Cameron Thomas, who had 33 points, and point guard Edmond Sumner, who had 21 points and five assists along with seven boards. Sumner's performance made up for a slower game against the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday. Sumner's points were the most he has had all year.
The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Washington is now 11-16 while the Nets sit at 16-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Washington ranks fourth in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.93 on average. But Brooklyn is even better: they enter the contest with 6.96 blocked shots per game on average, which is the best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.23
Odds
The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Washington have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.
