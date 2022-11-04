Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Washington
Current Records: Brooklyn 2-6; Washington 4-4
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Brooklyn needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.75 points per game.
The Nets came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, falling 108-99. Point guard Kyrie Irving just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Washington beat the Philadelphia 76ers 121-111 on Wednesday. The Wizards' center Kristaps Porzingis did his thing and had 30 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.
Brooklyn is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Oct. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count Washington out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.64
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Washington have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Washington 117 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 10, 2022 - Washington 113 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Jan 19, 2022 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Washington 118
- Oct 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Washington 90
- Mar 21, 2021 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Washington 106
- Jan 31, 2021 - Washington 149 vs. Brooklyn 146
- Jan 03, 2021 - Washington 123 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Aug 02, 2020 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Washington 110
- Feb 26, 2020 - Washington 110 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Feb 01, 2020 - Washington 113 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Feb 27, 2019 - Washington 125 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Dec 14, 2018 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Washington 118
- Dec 01, 2018 - Washington 102 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Nov 16, 2018 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 13, 2018 - Washington 119 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 22, 2017 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Washington 84
- Dec 12, 2017 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Washington 98
- Mar 24, 2017 - Washington 129 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Feb 08, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 30, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 05, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Apr 11, 2016 - Washington 120 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Apr 06, 2016 - Washington 121 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 26, 2015 - Washington 111 vs. Brooklyn 96