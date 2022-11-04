Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Washington

Current Records: Brooklyn 2-6; Washington 4-4

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Brooklyn needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.75 points per game.

The Nets came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, falling 108-99. Point guard Kyrie Irving just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Washington beat the Philadelphia 76ers 121-111 on Wednesday. The Wizards' center Kristaps Porzingis did his thing and had 30 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Brooklyn is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Oct. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count Washington out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Washington

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.64

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Brooklyn.