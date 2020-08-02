Watch Now: T.J. Warren Drops 53 Points In Pacers Win Over 76ers ( 2:34 )

On Sunday, basketball fans will be treated to another full day of NBA action, with six games on the docket. The first matchup of the day pits a pair of Eastern Conference teams against each other, with the Washington Wizards taking on the Brooklyn Nets. On the injury front, Jamal Crawford (conditioning) is questionable to play for the Nets.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET. William Hill lists the Nets as three-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 235 in the latest Wizards vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Wizards picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned over $4,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also was a blistering 52-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks before the coronavirus shutdown, returning almost $1,700 on those picks alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines from William Hill and trends for Wizards vs. Nets:

Wizards vs. Nets spread: Nets -3

Wizards vs. Nets over-under: 235 points

Wizards vs. Nets money line: Nets -160, Wizards +140

WAS: The Wizards are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

BKN: The Nets are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Wizards can cover

Even without Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans, the Wizards still possess a relatively potent offense. Washington ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in turnover avoidance and free throw creation, with a few highly skilled players to rely on for shot creation. The Wizards are also above-average in creating turnovers, which can fuel transition offense.

In fact, this matchup could be ripe for that edge, as the Nets issue a giveaway on 15.1 percent of their offensive possessions. Finally, Washington could have the edge in urgency, with the Wizards badly needing a win in order to put pressure on Brooklyn and/or Orlando in the playoff chase.

Why the Nets can cover

Both teams have personnel issues in this matchup, but Brooklyn does have more proven talent, headlined by Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen. LeVert is perhaps the best player on the floor for either side, averaging 17.7 points per game for the season with the full capability to make another leap as a primary option. Harris is one of the NBA's best shooters, knocking down 41 percent of his attempts this season, and the Nets can rely on both for offensive proficiency.

On the other side, the Nets rank as an above-average defensive team this season, buoyed largely by a top-five mark in shooting efficiency allowed. That stinginess could be crucial against Washington as the Wizards rely heavily on their firepower when attempting to outscore opponents.

How to make Nets vs. Wizards picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Ian Mahinmi and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot projected to fall short of their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wizards vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.