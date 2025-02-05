We've got another exciting Eastern Conference contest on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will host the Washington Wizards. Brooklyn is 17-33 overall and 6-16 at home, while Washington is 8-41 overall and 3-21 on the road. The Nets are coming off a thrilling 99-97 victory over the Rockets on Tuesday where Brooklyn made two 3-pointers in 4.9 seconds for the game's final six points. Keon Johnson made a 3-pointer with eight seconds left followed by D'Angelo Russell's game-winning triple with 3.1 seconds left after a Houston turnover. Washington agreed to a deal to ship Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee for Khris Middleton, but the latter isn't expected to be available for the Wizards on Wednesday.

Wizards vs. Nets spread: Nets -2

Wizards vs. Nets over/under: 216.5 points

Wizards vs. Nets money line: Nets: -126, Wizards: +106

WAS: The Wizards are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last four road games

BRK: The Nets have covered the spread in three straight games

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards enter Wednesday off back-to-back victories for the first time since October. Washington defeated the Hornets, 124-114, on Monday after knocking off the Timberwolves, 105-103, on Saturday. Both of those victories came on the road as the Wizards cap off a three-game road trip in Brooklyn on Wednesday playing some of their best basketball of the season. Bilal Coulibaly, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Pacers before being traded to Washington, had a team-high 26 points on Monday, and Corey Kispert had 25 points off the bench versus Charlotte.

The Wizards have been an underdog by at least four points in every game this season, so even the oddsmakers believe more in Washington against the Nets in a matchup of two teams in the bottom four of the Eastern Conference. Jordan Poole is averaging 20.3 ppg, with vets Malcolm Brogdon (13.4 ppg) Jonas Valanciunas (11.5 ppg) also in double-figures, as Washington is averaging more points than Brooklyn this season, 107.3 ppg compared to 105.4 ppg. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are coming off one of the most surprising victories of the season, winning as both a 9-point underdog and more shockingly erasing a five-point deficit in the game's final 11 seconds against the Rockets in the 99-97 win. The back-to-back triples by Johnson and Russell and forcing a turnover in between prove that despite a tough season and battling injuries to key players, the Nets are still playing hard to the final whistle. Brooklyn enters on just its second three-game winning streak of the season.

Brooklyn continues to win and stay competitive largely due to its defensive success as the Nets held their opponent below 100 points for the third straight game. The Nets are allowing 92.7 ppg over their last three games, nine points lower than any other team in the league over their last three games. The recent defensive dominance has Brooklyn ranked 12th in scoring defense on the season, allowing 112.1 ppg, including 100.1 ppg over its last seven contests. Meanwhile, Washington has scored fewer than 100 points in two of its last four games and before its two-game winning streak, the Wizards lost 15 straight contests. See which team to pick here.

