The Washington Wizards will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Denver is 17-14 overall and 9-6 at home, while the Wizards are 11-18 overall and 6-9 on the road. The Wizards won the last meeting between the teams on Feb. 17, 130-128. Denver is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 237.5.

Nuggets vs. Wizards spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets vs. Wizards over-under: 237.5 points

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, 111-106. Nikola Jokic picked up 41 points and five assists along with five boards. Jamal Murray scored 19 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and had eight assists. Denver had only one turnover, the first time in league history that a team had that few turnovers in a game.

The Nuggets have won two of their past three games. Gary Harris (abductor strain), Paul Millsap (knee) and JaMychal Green (shoulder) are out for Thursday's game. Denver has won 11 of its last 17 home meetings with Washington.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington took a 135-116 beating from the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Bradley Beal posted a double-double with 28 points and 10 assists. Moe Wagner, who has started the last six games, had 21 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds. The loss ended a five-game Wizards winning streak.

Beal leads the NBA in scoring with a 32.7 points per game average. Russell Westbrook leads the NBA in triple-doubles with eight. The Wizards have six games with 130-plus points this season, the second-most in the NBA.

